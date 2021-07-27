FOUNDED some 10 years ago, the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival runs until August 1 in Palma and attracts entrants from all over the world.

This year there are more than 70 screenings as well as workshops and Q+A gatherings with a mix of Spanish as well as international actors and directors taking part.

Perhaps the high spot for English speaking film fans will be a 45 minute masterclass on July 31 featuring director Stephen Frears and actress Dame Judi Dench with the moderator Pedro Barbadillo, director of the Mallorca Film Commission.

On the following day, Her Majesty the Queen will officially close the 11th edition of the festival and will present Master of Cinema awards to Stephen Frears and Dame Judi for their work in cinema.

This was the first online film festival in Spain created with the intention of bringing international movies to the attention of a Spanish audience when so many of these films were not being booked into cinemas.

So innovative and successful has the festival been that in 2015 it was declared best festival by the Ministry of Culture.

Since its start, the festival has gone on to have more of a physical presence, whilst encouraging both new artists and the filming of cinema on the island so to see the entire programme visit https://atlantidafilmfest.com/es.

