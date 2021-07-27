Spanish Basketball team reveals scandal in the Olympic Village

A player from the Spanish Basketball team reveals a scandal in the Olympic Village on Instagram. The shocking photos were quickly removed but they had already spread.

The Olympic village is said to be more restricted than ever in an attempt to stop athletes becoming infected with the potentially deadly virus. All of the residents in the village have been forbidden to take part in any parties. They are also prohibited from sharing their free time unless coronavirus health and safety measures are carefully followed.

Spain’s Cristina Ouviña took to Instagram to release photos which have caused much controversy. The photos showing athletes partying and drinking could cost people dearly if sanctions are put in place.

The player from the Spanish national basketball team took to Instagram to share several photos which showed teammates from the men’s team playing poker and drinking. Allegedly athletes including Juancho Hernangomez, Luka Doncic and other players from the Slovenian team were seen with bottles of vodka, as reported 20 minutes.

Shortly after the images began to be spread on social media, the basketball player from Valencia quickly deleted her stories. It was too late though, and the images spread even further.

The images have created a lot of controversy regarding the possibility of contagion. All the athletes at the village need to have daily coronavirus testing though. According to reports the people who attended the party could be sanctioned and this could be severe.

