Sotogrande’s Santa Maria Club hosts the world’s elite of polo

SOTOGRANDE’S Santa Maria Club will once again play host to the elite of the world of polo

The famous fields of the Santa Maria Polo Club in Sotogrande, in the province of Cadiz, are once again playing host to the very best players and teams of the world of polo, having started yesterday, Monday, July 26, in what is the 50th anniversary of this prestigious international polo event, including the acclaimed Gold Cup, Europe’s most famous polo trophy, which was first competed for here, back in 1971.

To add to the importance of this event, this year it is blessed with the return of the world’s most famous polo player, Adolfo Cambiasso, from Cañuelas in Argentina, as well as the top two teams in the world, the Ayala Polo Club, and the Dos Lunas Polo Club.

A total of 19 teams will compete to be this year’s Gold Cup winners at Sotogrande’s Santa Maria Club, a trophy which will be presented on the last day, August 28, with teams also competing for the Terralpa Silver Cup, which will be presented on August 14, and the Volvo Bronze Cup on July 31.

Juan Marín, the vice president of the Junta de Andalucia and Minister of Tourism, accompanied by Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, held this year’s inauguration ceremony yesterday, an event coordinated by Minute 7, in collaboration with Turismo Andaluz, San Roque Town Hall, and the Diputacion de Cadiz, with Mr Marin declaring, “It is a benchmark in the world, and one of the most important sporting events in our land”.

Speaking to ABC publication, the vice-president said, that “having here the best teams in the world means a hotel occupancy of almost 100 per cent in luxury hotels in the area”, concluding that, “the sporting season of major events will also be extended with another event in October, the SailGP, the Formula 1 of navigation, thus giving Andalucia a magnificent image and international projection”.

Juan Carlos Ruiz-Boix pointed out that, “the history of the International Polo Tournament is a success story”, while Jaime Armario, the provincial deputy for Citizenship Development, highlighted “the contribution of the International Polo Tournament to promoting tourism in the province of Cadiz”.

Declaring that the organisation of this event is “a challenge considering the current times”, Manuel Cereceda, the general director of the tournament described it as, “the beginning of a new stage in Sotogrande polo, the union of the three clubs”, while the sports director of the Royal Spanish Polo Federation, Luis Benjumea, underlined “the effort of the clubs” to organize this competition, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

