Social Security assures self-employed an email from them is not fake

SOCIAL SECURITY assures the self-employed sector that an email sent from their official email address is not to be suspected of being fake

With the increasing everyday reports involving identity theft, phishing, and fraudulent emails, deliberately claiming to have originated from official bodies, the General Treasury of Social Security has issued a warning to the self-employed sector in Spain, via its Twitter account, that it does in fact communicate with people by email, and that workers should be aware of that when checking their emails.

Posting on Twitter, the entity wrote, “The Treasury is sending an e-Informative mail to all the self-employed regarding debts and account charges. The sender is [email protected] It is not a fraud”.

This warning is designed to clarify to the self-employed sector that any emails received from the [email protected] are sent via a secure line, and that opening it, or clicking on any links included in the mail, are safe, and bring attention to the fact that they do use the ‘noreply’ as part of their email address, which might cause suspicion or confusion normally.

As a self-employed person in Spain, this is something you really need to be aware of, as with the recent changes in the way Social Security intends to communicate, they will now be sending regular emails related to debits and account charges from this same address, and you can get possibly end up getting fined for ignoring their emails,  as reported by diariosur.es.

