Sleepovers not allowed in Murcia under new restrictions

Sleepovers and overnight meetings between people who do not live together have been banned in Murcia under new Covid-19 restrictions.

Meetings and social gatherings between people who do not live together have been banned in Murcia between the hours of 2am and 6am, in public and in private.

The regional government also wants to extend the current limitation of meetings of no more than 10 people beyond August 3.

Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreno, said on July 27, current restrictions remain in place including a ban on selling alcohol in shops from 10pm to 6am.

Murcia remains at a level 2 alert despite a 30 percent increase in cases on Monday 26 July compared to the previous week. However, Murcia, with an incident rate of 237.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants remains below the national average.

Pedreno said the increase could be attributed to mass screenings the health authorities have carried out since last Thursday.

Out of 1,462 people tested in Molina de Segura, Lorqui, Murcia, Cartagena, Aguilas, La Union, San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Fortuna, Librilla and Archena, 60 people were identified as Covid positive.

