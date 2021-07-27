Ryanair warns travellers of scam websites

RYANAIR is warning travellers of scam websites which are overcharging customers.

The airline has said that Ryanair travellers are being targeted by scam travel websites.

Ryanair is now asking travellers to book their flights directly through the website as a result of new cases of scams.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the company: “Some Ryanair customers have confirmed that they have been victims of a false ‘discount’ scam by these unauthorised agencies, where the payment details that the customer uses to book their flight are subsequently used fraudulently on later dates.

“The company warns its customers of this situation and asks that they be careful with this scam, booking flights through its website Ryanair.com or in the official application of the airline.”

Ryanair said: “To help customers who have mistakenly booked through an unauthorized online travel agency, Ryanair launched its Ryanair Price Checker last April, available on the Ryanair.com website and used by more than 50,000 customers, where users will be able to check if they have been overcharged by verifying the amount they paid to an OTA and what Ryanair received for the reservation. The business model of unauthorised online travel agencies is based on applying an increase to tickets and additional flight products, which means that customers can pay up to 40 per cent more for the same offers than if they had booked directly on the Ryanair website or app.

“Therefore, Ryanair encourages its customers to always make their reservations through its official platforms, since in addition to overcharging customers, OTAs also prevent Ryanair from receiving essential contact and payment data from customers, making it difficult thus the return of refunds. To avoid such problems, at the beginning of this year Ryanair introduced its ‘Verified Seal,’ with the aim of further protecting customers. The Ryanair Verified Seal is a guarantee for customers to be aware that they are booking directly on an official airline site and is only identified as a blue tick on the Ryanair website and app.”

Dara Brady, Marketing and Digital Director of Ryanair, said: “This latest OTA scam is one more reason why passengers should always book directly through our platforms. Online travel agencies are selling our flights, but they do not have commercial agreements with us to do so, and any screenshots on our website violate the terms of use of www.Ryanair.com. In response to these scam practices, earlier this year we launched the Verified Seal on the Ryanair website and app to help customers avoid the pitfalls of booking with online travel agencies, which often overcharge, and they may provide incorrect customer information that prevents Ryanair from dealing directly with its passengers.

“Additionally, Ryanair’s Price Checker tool was also launched, in an effort to expose the unnecessary margins that online travel agencies charge customers. More than 50,000 customers have already been able to use this new function and ensure that next time they will book directly through our official platforms to avoid being overcharged.

“We will continue to raise awareness of the issues associated with OTAs, thus protecting our customers from these illegal practices, and we ask consumers to be wary of fake Ryanair discount flight offers and to always book directly on the official website or app of Ryanair. The airline. This is the only way to guarantee access to the lowest rates, efficient customer service and fast refunds.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.