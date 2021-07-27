Police investigate after woman’s body found dead in Marbella pool

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a pool in Marbella.

Officers from the National Police have opened an investigation after finding the woman’s body in the Marbella pool.

The woman was found floating in the water in a private house on Avenida Reina Sofia in the Los Monteros area.

A neighbour found the body at around 10pm before alerting the emergency services. Members of the National and Local Police, as well as health workers and firefighters, came to the scene but were unable to resuscitate the woman and she was declared dead at the scene.

The National Police has now opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of this woman’s death.

According to the emergency services, there were no signs of violence on her body and she was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) in Malaga for a post-mortem to be performed.

The deceased is a 58-year-old woman of Peruvian origin. According to the sources, she was working as a domestic worker in the house where her body was found.

The news comes after two bathers on a beach in Cadiz rescued an 80-year-old man from drowning.

A man who was bathing on the La Puntilla beach in El Puerto, Cadiz, and began to feel ill, was rescued this afternoon by two other bathers who thankfully spotted him as he was about to drown in the water, and went to his assistance.

He was subsequently resuscitated by the Civil Protection who were present at the beach and transferred to the Hospital Santa Maria del Puerto.

In a press release, the El Puerto Town Hall praised “the work carried out by the Local Police, the Rescue and Lifeguard Service, and Civil Protection,” as well as the two people who first took to the water to rescue the elderly man.

Marina Peris, the Deputy Mayor for Security of the City Council of El Puerto de Santa Maria, congratulated the Local Police officers for their intervention, highlighting that they already have their summer uniform and are regularly serving in the surveillance of the coastline each day, for the safety of all who attend the beaches this summer.

She also thanked lifeguards who had reacted together with the Civil Protection, highlighting how they perform an extraordinary job ensuring the safety of bathers this summer.

