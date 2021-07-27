Piers Morgan slammed for medal comments as Olympic boxer offers to fight him

Piers Morgan has been slammed for medal comments, saying that they mean nothing unless they are gold. The comments have caused much controversy and one Olympic boxer has even offered to fight him.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain host has offended many people with his Olympic medal comments. He took to Twitter and said: “Real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd.”

The comments have caused much controversy and Paddy Barnes, a three-time Olympian and former professional boxer quickly hit back. “Piers, ill fight you for my Bronze medals,” tweeted Paddy.

Paddy fought hard to win his bronze medals at both Beijing and London, when he appeared in the light-flyweight division.

Fellow boxer Tony Jeffries also hit back at Piers and said: “What you got in your trophy cabinet champ? @piersmorgan.” He Also decided to post a rather unflattering photo of Piers too.

Kelly Sotherton, a former British heptathlete joined in the argument too. She has three bronze medals to her name and joined the Twitter debate with a rolling eyes emoji on Piers’s comment where he claimed to be “100% behind the British athletes in Tokyo”.

Kelly said: “But then don’t celebrate anything other than gold … ok piers fully behind @TeamGB”

Piers apologised but called her a “serial bronzer”, which she seemed to take as a win and said: “Don’t be sorry…. I’m not. I’m very honoured that you have spent the time to find out I’ve won bronze medals. That’s a win …”

Former Liverpool footballer Jason McAteer also made his voice heard. “Seriously Piers what you know about sport is not worth knowing. Don’t be disrespectful to the effort dedication hard work and desire these elite athletes put in,” tweeted Jason.

