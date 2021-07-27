Peter Kay is back with shows raising money for charity

British comedian, Peter Kay, has announced his return with two special shows to raise money for a terminally ill woman.

Kay, from Bolton, has announced his return to the stage after three years out of the spotlight.

He will be performing two very special Q&A shows at the Machester O2 Apollo this August to raise money for a terminally ill young woman.

Laura Nuttall, from Pendle in Lancashire, was just 18 when she started suffering from headaches that she put down to ‘freshers flu’. She was later tragically diagnosed with six incurable brain tumours.

Laura is still battling Glioblastoma which is a grade four cancer of the brain and has a prognosis of 12 to 18 months.

Kay will be donating all of the profits from his two shows, titled ‘Doing It For Laura’, to Laura and The Brain tumour Charity.

The young woman is an ambassador for the Brain Tumour Charity and has also completed her second year studying at Manchester University.

Two and a half years after her diagnosis, the inspiring young woman has been through two brain surgeries, 30 radiotherapy sessions and 12 months of chemo.

Now that she has exhausted all of her treatment options in the UK, Laura has been travelling to and from Cologne for experimental immunotherapy.

Peter Kay will be performing two very special live Q&A’s in aid of Laura Nuttall at Manchester O2 Apollo on 7th Aug 21.

⁰Tickets go on sale on this Friday (30th July) at 9am⁰⁰https://t.co/9A02EJGaP1

https://t.co/IQUr1OiXMp pic.twitter.com/2dubN3AMzE — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) July 27, 2021

The hopes are that the two special gigs from Kay will help fund Laura’s further treatment, with the shows taking place on Saturday, August 7, with a matinee and evening performance.

Tickets go on sale from this Friday, July 30, at 9am on Ticketmaster and cost £40, Machester Evening News reports.

