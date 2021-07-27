Nerja launches campaign to raise awareness about recycling

A campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the importance of recycling packaging.

Malaga Provincial Council, through the Municipal Solid Waste Consortium (RSU) and Ecoembes and with the support of Nerja Town Council, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about packaging recycling.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, accompanied by the Councillor for the Environment, Javier Rodriguez, and the Councillor for Beaches, Maria del Carmen Lopez, visited the stand located on the Paseo Maritimo de la Torrecilla beach where they have developed various informative and recreational activities.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The councillor has stressed the need to launch these awareness campaigns, highlighting the importance of recycling for the protection of the environment and conservation of our coastline.

In addition, with this initiative, information is provided on the correct separation of waste, and the reduction of the use of plastics is promoted, to avoid them ending up on our beaches and seabed.

The activities will take place on August 2 on the Paseo Antonio Mercero on Burriana beach and on August 9, again on the Paseo Maritimo de la Torrecilla.

There will also be a puppet theatre for children called “The magician Tetrabrik”, games and workshops, including “The Wastebasket”, “Step by Step”, as well as the “Waste Tale” and the participatory dynamic “La reciyincana: the recycling gymkhana”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.