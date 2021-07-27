Motril burglary gang busted

POLICE in Motril have brought down a gang which had allegedly carried out several burglaries.

Officers from the National Police in Motril have arrested six members of an alleged gang for crimes against property.

As part of an investigation into an upturn in thefts in Motril, officers have detained, in less than 72 hours, six people aged between 22 and 49, all of them with police records, as the alleged perpetrators of various crimes against property.

Police first identified two local men who were known to the authorities and found several suspects objects on them. Officers then searched the area and found two vehicles showing signs of having been broken into.

Once police contacted the owners they confirmed the objects found on the men were stolen and they were arrested.

The same night, a foot patrol of Motril National Police officers surprised a male searching inside a third vehicle that he had just broken into while it was parked and closed in the Varadero-Santa Adela area, leading to his arrest.

As part of their operation against thefts, the next day police surprised two individuals trying to force their way into another car.

Another individual was also arrested for stealing inside a commercial premises located in the centre of Motril, where after breaking the access door, he stole several objects.

All the detainees were turned over to the judicial authority in Motril, who ordered a woman to prison on suspicion of theft.

