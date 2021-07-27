Man United finalise transfer of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

MAN UNITED have finalised the transfer of French international defender Raphael Varane from Real Madrid

Raphael Varane is finally a Manchester United player, as the Old Trafford club today, Tuesday 27, confirmed the deal for the French international defender had been done, for a fee believed to be in the region of £41m including add-ons, with only the medical to be completed.

As reported by Sky Sports, a club statement said, “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender, and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical, and to player terms being finalised”.

Varane has been a stalwart of the all-conquering Real Madrid team for the last ten seasons, becoming one of their most successful players ever during that time, since joining in 2011 from French Ligue 1 club, Lens, aged just 18, going on to make 350 appearances for Los Blancos, and winning the World Cup in 2018 with France, for whom he has been capped 79 times.

In his ten-year career wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid, Varane, at only 27 years of age, has won virtually every piece of silverware possible in club football, with four Champions League medals, three Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups, four Club World Cups, and one Copa del Rey.

It had been rumoured for some time now that Varane would leave Madrid after Zinedine Zidane quit, and it was even more inevitable after his defensive partner Sergio Ramos also left, signing for PSG in France, and now he can pursue his career with Man United in England, as reported by cadenaser.com.

