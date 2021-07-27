Malaga City Hall launches its tourist campaign ‘Malaga, where better?’

Malaga City Hall launches its tourist campaign, with the slogan ‘Malaga, where better?’



Rosa Sanchez, Malaga City Hall’s councillor for Tourism, City Promotion, and Investment Capture, has presented their new promotional campaign, as the city broadens its horizons towards the specific tourist areas of the Netherlands, and Germany, and the United Kingdom, activating a strategic action in these key markets, designed to promote Malaga city as a safe tourist destination, with the slogan, “Malaga, where better?”.

Ms Sanchez explained that this campaign will be promoted in different advertising spaces, and on websites through the programmatic modality, to guarantee the impact on users of the German, British and Nordic markets that have profiles linked to both family tourism, such as childless or single couples, as well as offering incentives to travel in the coming weeks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



An investment of €48,442 has been allocated by the City Hall, with which it is expected to reach more than 10,853,000 views on hundreds of general and specialised websites, for a duration of 45 days, in an effort to kickstart once again the tourist activity of the German, British and Nordic markets, given the foreseeable recovery of international mobility throughout the summer.

The councillor pointed out that the markets targeted by this campaign “are of strategic interest for the city, because they were experiencing constant growth before the health situation caused by Covid-19. For example, travellers from Sweden increased in Malaga by 16.23 per cent in 2019, compared to the previous year, those from Finland by 15.75 per cent, those from Norway by 6.97 per cent, and those from Denmark by 6.59 per cent, with the United Kingdom and Germany being the two main international markets with 133,646 and 69,915 travelers respectively in that same year.

This new action was activated by Malaga City Hall on July 13, and Ms Sanchez indicated that their advertising uses programmatic modality, and is based on the purchase of online audiences in real-time, and automatically, “Using Big Data, these purchases are made by each user, who responds to certain segmentation criteria and they occur centrally in a ‘marketplace’ where suppliers and buyers are present”

Adding, “Some of the main advantages of programmatic buying compared to the traditional one are the hyper-segmentation that impacts on a related audience, being able to achieve a higher return on investment, which will be measured throughout the campaign, with a higher conversion in trips and reservations”.

She highlighted that this campaign is made up of audiovisual pieces that interrelate with each other, telling stories of encounters and reunions that all happen in the city of Malaga. The pieces travel through Malaga showing the many tourist, cultural and leisure attractions, including beaches, museums, monuments, parks, emblematic corners, streets full of dynamism, that show the cheerful character of the city, and convey the quality of life of the destination, “It is a direct invitation to visit, live, or work in Malaga, a city prepared to receive that offers great experiences”, she concluded, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.