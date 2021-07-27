Pregnant mum from Liverpool dies suddenly after moving to Spain

A pregnant mum from Liverpool has suddenly died after leaving England to start a new life in Spain.

The young mother, who “lived for her son”, died suddenly on July 21 just after leaving to start her new life in Marbella, Spain, earlier this year.

Tributes have flooded in for the hairdresser, Kelsey Brown, who was expecting her second child. The cause of her death is not yet confirmed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The tragic news of her death has shocked and devastated her family, colleagues and friends in the UK.

The Liverpool Echo reports that her friends remember her as the popular young mum who loved to laugh.

Kelsey’s former employer, Robyn’s makeover Studio, posted tributes on Instagram from her colleagues: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling today.

“Kelsey, you left us for your happy ending. All you ever wanted was your little family.

“We are heartbroken. You came to work in my shop then Jodie, April, Hannah, Carly, and Sophie and we were like our own little circle of sisters.

“We used to bicker and skit each other and lecture April daily in that group chat. Our daily mantra was ‘what are we eating today’.

“That’s what kills us more than anything.

“We will all help look after him and make sure he never forgets your smiling face and how you just wanted life to be fun.

“Sleep will our beautiful girl along with your angel, we are truly lost without you.”

April, a former friend and colleague said Kelsey “loved nothing more than to laugh” and will be missed by many.

She said in an Instagram post “How we were just sitting here four weeks ago having a beach day with you and bump is beyond me.

“You loved nothing more than a laugh, everything was about having a ball.

“I’ll cherish your words of wisdom forever Kels and our friendship. A bond so special it’s hard to explain, I’m so glad work brought us together as friends.

“I can’t even write rest in peace because you should still be here, I’ll love you forever, see you in my dreams.”

Friend and colleague, Sophie Cowan, said: “Although you haven’t been here since December, the salon feels bare and empty now you’re gone. Nobody will ever be able to replace you. The salon gang will never be the same again.

“Rest in peace Kels and your angel, you will be missed beyond belief,” The Mirror reports.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.