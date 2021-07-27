Jet2 announces new routes

JET2 has announced new routes from the UK.

The airline has announced its new routes to Greece as Jet2 increases the number of flights it offers this summer.

Jet2 is offering flights to popular Greek destinations, including Mykonos, and will also be heading to Crete and Kos.

Customers can now fly to more than 40 quarantine-free destinations with Jet2 this summer from across 10 UK bases.

The news comes after Jet2 announced the resumption of flights and holidays to amber destinations, including Spain, earlier in July after the UK government lifted travel restrictions.

The lifting of restrictions means that those returning to England from amber countries who have received their full dose of the vaccines – which includes children traveling with them that are under the age of 18 no longer have to quarantine upon their arrival back in the UK.

Flights left from the UK to popular tourist destinations including mainland Spain (Malaga and Alicante), the Balearic and Canary islands, Portugal and Greece.

The company also announced that it will summarize quarantine-free flights and holidays to Dubrovnik and Split from Leeds Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester, London Stansted, Newcastle, and Glasgow Airports because Croatia was recently added to the green list.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2, said: “We are now operating flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations.

“Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away to their favourite sunshine destinations.”

The airline had previously cancelled all travel on its planes to amber list countries until the UK government announced that vaccinated tourists would be able to travel back from them without quarantine.

Airports have been reporting higher numbers of passengers and planes this summer as UK travel restrictions were eased, with many travellers making their way to popular destinations in Spain, including the Costa del Sol.

