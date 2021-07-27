Jet2 and Jet2holidays app upgraded to include negative Covid test results

Jet2 and Jet2holidays have upgraded their easy-to-access mobile app to include negative Covid test results.

New functionality which has recently been added to the Jet2 and Jet2holidays mobile app allows customers to upload and store important travel documents.

These include overseas country entry forms and negative Covid-19 test results which can be stored in one location in a ‘useful documents’ folder.

“As a result of government travel requirements, there are additional documents for holidaymakers to be aware of such as test results and passenger locator forms.

“As we start to welcome back more customers and increase our offering to include flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations, we want to make the process of travelling with us as smooth as possible.

“For this reason, we are introducing functionality for customers to upload their own travel documents to a central location within the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays apps.

“The new feature allows customers to store all their Covid-19 related health and travel documents in one place, eliminating the need of unnecessary paperwork and helping to make travel as easy and fuss-free as possible,” said Chief executive Steve Heapy.

The new functionality means customers can easily organise their travel documents in one single place, helping to make the pre-departure and day of travel preparations more seamless.

Use of the app offers holidaymakers easy access to safe travel information and requirements for the destination they are travelling to, allowing them to essentially travel paper-free.

