ISRAEL adds Spain to its red list of countries, with Spanish tourists not allowed entry as of July 30



As of this Friday, July 30, Spanish travellers will not be allowed to enter Israel, after the Israeli authorities, on Monday, July 26, added Spain to its red list of countries, with Israelis only able to enter Spain with a permit from the Exceptions Committee.

This decision has once again come about due to the high incidence of the Delta variant in Spain, as, up until now, from May 23, Spaniards had been allowed to enter Israel as long as they were fully vaccinated, did the mandatory quarantine, and travelled in a group, and it had been scheduled for August 1 to allow individual travellers into Israel, but now, that date is subject to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism of Israel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Through this action, Israel joins the other countries that have added Spain to their red list, although France and Belgium do not prohibit the entry of Spanish tourists, their authorities simply recommend not traveling to the Peninsula.

The Netherlands included the Balearic and Canary Islands as safe travel destinations last month, although it left out the rest of mainland Spain, while Belgium is another of the countries that advise against travelling to Spain, with Frank Vandenbroucke, the Belgian Minister of Health, recommending to his fellow citizens that they avoid travelling to red zones due to high incidence of the variant – such as Catalonia – and appealed to the “common sense” of citizens when travelling this summer, as reported by larazon.es. ___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.