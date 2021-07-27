HOPE Mallorca charity celebrates a full year of operation with a concert

Manolo Gimenez with one of his earlier bands
Manolo Gimenez with one of his earlier bands Credit: LA Clip

FOUNDED in 2020 to try to help combat poverty caused by Covid-19, HOPE Mallorca charity celebrates a full year of operation with a concert.

Seeing the problems facing many families in the Santanyi area, three caring people with German connections Heimke Mansfeld, Jasmin Nordiek and Sonja Willner, saw the need for the supply of food and support and on May 13, 2020, HOPE Mallorca opened the first of many food distribution stations in Santanyí.

Today, HOPE Mallorca has grown into a strong and sustainable aid organisation that helps many thousands of people to survive the corona crisis. By distributing food, they fight hunger on the island.

With HOPE sponsorships they protect families from homelessness and over-indebtedness and by distributing medical equipment and aids, they help disabled and sick people in times of crisis.

Money is always needed and on Friday August 13 they will be hosting a concert at the HENRY likes PIZZA Food Market Santanyi from 6.30pm to 11.30pm with appearances from former member of the Gipsy Kings, Manolo & the Gypsies and Dennis Mansfeld as well as DJ duo los2dos.

There will be a selection of food and drinks as well as a raffle for some very interesting items and an auction of artwork by Moldovan artist Alina Poloboc.


All of the money raised will be put towards buying supplies for school children who will be returning to their classrooms in September and ticket price is €250 per person which will cover the costs of one child’s needs.

There are just 200 places available and in order to reserve your space visit the HOPE Mallorca Facebook page or https://hope-mallorca.org.

https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

