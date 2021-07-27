Gibraltarian arrested in Ceuta after attempting to smuggle 15 migrants into Spain

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Gibraltarian arrested in Ceuta after attempting to smuggle 15 migrants on his boat
Gibraltarian arrested in Ceuta after attempting to smuggle 15 migrants on his boat

Gibraltarian arrested by Guardia Civil in Ceuta after attempting to smuggle 15 migrants on his boat into Spain.

Spain’s Guardia Civil intercepted a boat on Monday, July 26, near the Ceuta coast in which 15 Moroccan migrants were travelling and arrested the skipper, a 30-year-old native resident of Gibraltar.

As reported in a statement, officers detected the departure of a boat from the north bay of the coast of Ceuta bound for the coast of Cádiz.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil intercepted the pleasure boat, equipped with a 250 horsepower outboard motor, with Gibraltar registration, about three miles from the area called Punta Almina.

As well as the skipper, there were 15 other people travelling on the ship (14 men and one woman), all of them undocumented, adults and of Moroccan origin.

Once they had been transferred to the base of the Maritime Service, the organiser was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against the rights of foreign citizens. The detainee has now been placed at the disposal of the Ceuta Investigating Court, which has ordered his admission to prison, awaiting trial.


 

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here