SPAIN in general and the Balearics in particular have been hit by new restrictions on travel as Germany requires some returning holidaymakers to enter quarantine.

With effect from today, July 27, any tourist who has spent time in Georgia, the Netherlands or Spain will be required to undertake a 10-day quarantine unless they can show proof of double vaccination or infection with Covid-19 during the past six months.

There is a possibility that after five days those who receive a negative result from a Covid test may be allowed to exit quarantine.

It is estimated that just 43 per cent of the 80 million population of Germany have received both vaccinations which means that anyone who has booked or has been thinking of booking a holiday in Mallorca may well have second thoughts.

Indeed, it is reported in Spanish media that a number of Germans already in the Balearics had cut short their holidays and flown home in order to beat the quarantine deadline.

This has come at a bad time as schools in parts of Germany are just breaking up for the summer, so parents of these children may well be looking to either stay at home or visit countries which are not on the quarantine list.

Much has been made of the possibility of the Balearics being placed on a British Amber+ list but until now that has been rumour only so the German decision has the potential to be far more dangerous for the hospitality industry in Mallorca.

German newspapers report that this decision has not been met with universal approval by all members of the German Cabinet at a time when infections in both Germany and Mallorca are rising more slowly than before.

