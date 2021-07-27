Four minors investigated for allegedly stealing bicycles from a boat in Almerimar Marina

FOUR minors are being investigated by the Guardia Civil for allegedly stealing bicycles from a boat moored up in Almerimar Marina in the province of Almeria



Almeria Civil Guard officers are investigating four minors in the municipality of El Ejido, suspected of being the alleged perpetrators of stealing two bicycles from the deck of a boat that was moored up in Almerimar Marina, and as part of the same investigation, the officers are also questioning two others, suspected of being the recipients of the stolen bikes.

Their investigation began at the beginning of June when a woman reported being the victim of the theft of two bicycles worth €12,802, that had been on the deck of the ship where she lives, which is docked in the Almerimar marina, in El Ejido.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After conducting their first visual inspection of the crime scene, the investigating officers established that in order to access the jetty where the boat was moored, the minors would have had to have climbed over a wall that was around eight feet high, and then after stealing the two bicycles, they would have to jump back over the wall again, probably using a pile of wooden pallets that were seen stacked at the side of the wall, to help in passing the bikes over the wall.

The two stolen bikes were quickly located by the investigating officers, traced to two minors from the same municipality, who had allegedly bought them from the other two boys, with the stolen goods being confiscated and returned to the rightful owner at the boat in Almerimar Marina, while the findings of the Guardia Civil’s investigations have been made available to the Almeria Prosecutor’s Office for minors and to the El Ejido Guardian Court, as reported by europapress.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.