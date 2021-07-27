Four minors investigated for allegedly stealing bicycles from a boat in Almerimar Marina

By
Chris King
-
0
Four minors investigated for allegedly stealing bicycles from boat in Almerimar Marina
Four minors investigated for allegedly stealing bicycles from boat in Almerimar Marina. image: guardia civil

FOUR minors are being investigated by the Guardia Civil for allegedly stealing bicycles from a boat moored up in Almerimar Marina in the province of Almeria

Almeria Civil Guard officers are investigating four minors in the municipality of El Ejido, suspected of being the alleged perpetrators of stealing two bicycles from the deck of a boat that was moored up in Almerimar Marina, and as part of the same investigation, the officers are also questioning two others, suspected of being the recipients of the stolen bikes.

Their investigation began at the beginning of June when a woman reported being the victim of the theft of two bicycles worth €12,802, that had been on the deck of the ship where she lives, which is docked in the Almerimar marina, in El Ejido.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

After conducting their first visual inspection of the crime scene, the investigating officers established that in order to access the jetty where the boat was moored, the minors would have had to have climbed over a wall that was around eight feet high, and then after stealing the two bicycles, they would have to jump back over the wall again, probably using a pile of wooden pallets that were seen stacked at the side of the wall, to help in passing the bikes over the wall.

The two stolen bikes were quickly located by the investigating officers, traced to two minors from the same municipality, who had allegedly bought them from the other two boys, with the stolen goods being confiscated and returned to the rightful owner at the boat in Almerimar Marina, while the findings of the Guardia Civil’s investigations have been made available to the Almeria Prosecutor’s Office for minors and to the El Ejido Guardian Court, as reported by europapress.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here