First mass vaccination for young people aged 16 and over in Almeria’s Poniente district

The first mass appointment free vaccination for young people aged 16 and over in Almeria’s Poniente district is set to take place on Friday, July 30.

The territorial delegation of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Regional Government in Almeria have opened up the first mass vaccination for young people in the Poniente Health District that are aged 16 years and over.

The mass vaccination will take place on Friday, July 30 at two locations. It will take place at both the Municipal Sports Pavilion in El Ejido and the Infanta Cristina Pavilion in Roquetas de Mar.

It is hoped that the mass vaccination will speed up the ongoing vaccination programme in the Alpujarra and Poniente regions.

Appointments will not be needed and anyone born between 1982 and 2005 will be able to simply turn up to one of the two vaccination points between nine in the morning and 7 PM. Anyone who has already had the coronavirus will not be able to attend though.

No appointments will be needed and it will only be necessary present either a health card or a national identity card.

The authorities hope to administer 1000 jabs at the El Ejido Pavilion and a further 1000 jabs at the Roquetas de Mar Pavilion. The Jabs are planned to be the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccinations are for people living in the Distrito Sanitario Poniente, located in the Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido, Adra, Vicar, Berja and Laujar de Andarax areas.

