European Union reaches Covid-19 vaccination milestone

The European Union has reached its vaccination milestone of having 70 per cent of residents vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of July.

According to President Ursula von der Leyen the EU “kept its word and delivered”.

“Our target was to protect 70 per cent of adults in the European Union with at least one vaccination in July,” she said on July 27.

“Today we have achieved this target. And 57 per cent of adults already have the full protection of double vaccination. These figures put Europe among the world leaders.

“The catch-up process has been very successful – but we need to keep up the effort. The delta variant is very dangerous. I therefore call on everyone – who has the opportunity – to be vaccinated. For their own health and to protect others. The EU will continue to provide sufficient volumes of vaccine,” she added.

In Spain, almost 66 per cent of people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and just over 53 per cent have received both.

In the UK, almost 70 per cent of people have received their first jab and 55.9 per cent have had both.

Globally however, just under 14 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.

