Canary Islands may make vaccinations mandatory for essential workers

The Government of the Canary Islands is looking into forcing essential public employees to have mandatory Covid vaccinations.

Yesterday, July 26, the president of the Canarian Executive, Angel Victor Torres, said that “the Government is studying this possibility” to vaccinate those essential workers who refuse the get the vaccine, according to La Sexta.

“Citizens cannot be forced to vaccinate, it is a right that is not mandatory,” Torres said, but nevertheless pointed out that “it is different” in the case of “officials from different bodies.”

“We cannot pay the majority who want to vaccinate those who, appealing to their individual freedom, do not want to do so. Denialism is a danger, it is a danger for the person in himself and, much worse, it is a danger for the community,” he stressed.

“Those who work in the Administration in health, in education, in residences, and in other areas, must be vaccinated. Most cannot pay for those who refuse. Let’s save lives” Torres added later through a Tweet.

“What I have proposed is that all mechanisms be sought, if it is not possible to voluntarily vaccinate an official or a public worker. We are going to study it in the Government of the Canary Islands”, Torres confirmed this today, July 27.

“Getting vaccinated is voluntary, however, anyone who is not vaccinated poses an obvious risk to the community and therefore I believe that public officials and public workers are the ones who have to set an example,” he said.

