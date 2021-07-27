easyJet to offer In-flight Spanish and other language learning to children for the summer.

In-flight language-learning ebooks are being offered across the easyJet network this summer- great for British expat grandkids to surprise everyone with when they finally return to Spain.

According to easyJet, all 300 aircraft have been loaded with free introductory access to the Mizzi Mozzi series of children’s books written in seven European languages.

A total of 84 digital titles are being made available to passengers for free via easy to use QR codes, just requiring to scan with a mobile phone.

The newly forged partnership with children’s book series Mizzi Mozzi offers interactive stories that encourage readers to discover foreign languages, including French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, Greek and English.

“easyJet is excited to be taking as many families as we can on that long-awaited family holiday this summer. Kids around Europe have missed out on so much in the past 18 months, including learning about different cultures and languages whilst visiting foreign places. That’s why we are delighted to be relaunching our Flybraries service onboard all our flights this summer to help kids learn languages whilst flying with us.

“We know travel has the power to inspire and provide rewarding and memorable experiences for children of all ages so we are thrilled to team up with Mizzi Mozzi and Nebra Sky to introduce new, interactive ways for our customers to spend their time onboard with us,” said Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO.

The return of the budget airline’s in-flight ‘flybraries’ follows new research showing that 82% of British parents are concerned their children have missed out on exposure to new cultures, experiences and languages as a result of foreign travel restrictions being in place for almost 18 months due to the pandemic.

