Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister in Intensive Care due to Covid complications

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has been hospitalised with pneumonia due to Covid complications.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has been hospitalised with pneumonia due to complications in her fight against Covid. Katia Aveiro, the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, is being treated on her native island of Madeira, Portugal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 42-year-old singer revealed she was in the hospital in an Instagram post. She is being treated at Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital, the same place Cristiano’s beloved mum was taken for emergency surgery following her stroke last year.

Katia, who now spends most of her time in Brazil, shared a selfie of her laid up in bed attached to a drip. The post caption read: “This is the last type of publication I would like to write.

“I tried not to do it in recent days, but as news travels fast, and out of respect for those who follow me and care for me and my loved ones, I will share with you the truth, I was caught by this damn virus. I tested positive on July 17 and have been self-isolating at home since.

“I was doing well with few symptoms and following protocol. Everyone at home kept away from mum and the videos I have published where I am outside were taken before I tested positive. Unfortunately last Friday I started to get worse.”

I was admitted to hospital and here I am, doing everything I should and recovering thank God and thanks to the wonderful medical team here,” she said , after admitting she caught pneumonia due to covid.

Related:

‘Biggest fraud I’ve ever seen’: said Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro last October and goes on a rant after Juventus forward tests Covid-19 positive. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro called the whole thing a “fraud” and expressed her frustrations on Instagram.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.