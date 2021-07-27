The US has issued a travel warning against Spain highlighting the risk of Covid, terrorism and civil unrest.

The US State Department has declared Spain to be a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” destination. The travel advisory notice published on July 26 said, “The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Spain due to Covid-19, indicating a very high level of Covid-19 in the country.”

The country summary also stated, “Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Spain. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping centres, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

“Demonstrations are common. They may take place in response to political or economic issues, on politically significant holidays, and during international events,” it added.

Portugal has also been designated at Level 4 for travel as of July 26, while France is at Level 3 as is Italy with the State Department also warning on July 16 that “Italy has a longstanding risk presented by terrorist groups.”

The US has also designated the UK as “Level 4: Do Not Travel” since July 19. It also warns of terrorism and, “There is also a risk of isolated violence by dissident groups in Northern Ireland, focused primarily on police and military targets.”

