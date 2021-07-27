Covid pandemic largely over by late September, says Neil Ferguson

Covid pandemic could be largely over by late September, says Professor Neil Ferguson.

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, believes that the pandemic in Britain could nearly be over within a few months. Ferguson is still calling for “caution” but believes that the number of cases may be “plateauing”. It is possible though that after freedom day on July 19 a new peak could still be seen.

The Professor has highlighted that the ongoing progress with the vaccination programme in the UK has “fundamentally changed” how the disease is being combated.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he said: “The effect of vaccines has been huge in reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death and I’m positive that by late September, October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic.

“We will still have Covid with us, we will still have people dying from Covid but we will (have) put the bulk of the pandemic behind us.”

Previously the Professor had predicted that the number of coronavirus infections could hit a staggering 100,000 to 200,000 each day. He did consider this unlikely but he now maintains that it is too early to see if this figure will be reached.

According to official figures in London the number of coronavirus cases dropped by over 50 per cent in the space of just six days. The decreasing numbers of infections could be due to the capital having already seen the third wave peak.

Other factors still need to be taken into consideration though as summer holidays mean that students are not participating in school checks which are carried out during the term. Another factor to consider is that many people have opted out of the tracking system after the recent “pingdemic”.

