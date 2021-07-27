Construction projects in Spain increased by 43 per cent in 2021

CONSTRUCTION projects in Spain have increased by almost 43 per cent in 2021 claims an online portal that lists contractors and subcontractors



According to data compiled by Nalanda, an online portal that lists contractors and subcontractors, the number of construction projects that started in Spain from January to June 2021, amounted to 8,889, compared to 6,235 projects in the corresponding period of 2020, as reported by 101tv.es.

Nalanda’s director of Marketing, Ricardo Muriel, explained, “In the second semester of 2020, and after the lifting of the state of alarm, an increase in the number of works offered has already begun to be seen, and this trend has been confirmed in the first semester with growth percentages in most of the autonomous communities”.

Construction projects with a value greater than €50 million doubled, after going from just three such projects last year, to six this year, while minor works, that is, less than €500,000, grew by 42.9 per cent.

Reportedly, the only autonomous community in which construction fell back in this period was Cantabria, where only 115 works were started, 3.4 per cent less than last year, while Extremadura shot up by 226 per cent, up to 280 new projects, and Castilla-La Mancha by 145.5 per cent, up to 378 works being started up.

Murcia and Navarra also registered increases of over 100 per cent, specifically, the Murcian Community went up by 133 per cent, to 299, and the Foral registered an increase of 101 per cent, increasing to a total of 123 operations.

However, the regions that tend to be more active all experienced growth below the national average. This is the case of Madrid, where they only increased by 7.8 per cent (870); Andalucia, which registered an increase of 35.7 per cent (1,367), and Catalonia, 36.3 per cent (1,636).

Regarding the workforce, while the average number of workers per project was 297 before the pandemic, now, in the period between January and June 2021, this figure is an average of 431 workers for each project, 45 per cent more, and in turn, the average number of workers per subcontractor went from 11 to almost 20, practically double, as reported by 101tv.es.

