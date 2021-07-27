Home News Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies ‘valid’ for access to bars...

Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies ‘valid’ for access to bars and pubs

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies 'valid' for access to bars and pubs
Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies 'valid' for access to bars and pubs. image: Pexels

Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies will be valid for access to bars and pubs.

Xunta and pharmaceutical associations have finalised the agreement that will allow approval by the Servizo Galego de Saúde for the antigen tests that can be purchased in pharmacies. This is provided that the self-diagnostic test is carried out before a person in charge of the pharmacy who will be responsible for issuing the certificate if the result is negative.

Sources that consulted Galician pharmaceutical groups have specified that, after other steps such as offering saliva tests and vaccination certificates, progress has been made in this protocol that will give rise to antigen tests that could already be purchased without a prescription, for a price between 7 and 10 euros, they can be used to enter a bar or a pub in Galicia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

If the test is positive for covid-19, the pharmacy itself will notify Sergas and the patient will have to be isolated immediately while waiting to confirm the result by means of a PCR test.

The user will not have to pay any other payment for the certificate, according to the sources consulted, regardless of the cost of the test itself.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow us on Instagram @euroweeklynews


LOGO-EUROWEEKLY

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone. +34 951 38 61 61 [email protected]

Contact us: [email protected]

© 2018 EWN Media Group. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved.