Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies ‘valid’ for access to bars and pubs

Certified negative antigen tests from Galician pharmacies will be valid for access to bars and pubs.

Xunta and pharmaceutical associations have finalised the agreement that will allow approval by the Servizo Galego de Saúde for the antigen tests that can be purchased in pharmacies. This is provided that the self-diagnostic test is carried out before a person in charge of the pharmacy who will be responsible for issuing the certificate if the result is negative.

Sources that consulted Galician pharmaceutical groups have specified that, after other steps such as offering saliva tests and vaccination certificates, progress has been made in this protocol that will give rise to antigen tests that could already be purchased without a prescription, for a price between 7 and 10 euros, they can be used to enter a bar or a pub in Galicia.

If the test is positive for covid-19, the pharmacy itself will notify Sergas and the patient will have to be isolated immediately while waiting to confirm the result by means of a PCR test.

The user will not have to pay any other payment for the certificate, according to the sources consulted, regardless of the cost of the test itself.

