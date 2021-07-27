Britney Spears has filed to remove father from conservatorship

The newly appointed lawyer hired for Britney Spears filed a petition yesterday, July 26, to remove her father as conservator of her estate.

Pop singer Britney Spears is seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate in a petition filed by her newly appointed lawyer.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed the petition in Los Angeles in which Britney would like to replace her father as conservator of her estate with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California.

The petition calls it an “objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.”

The filing states that Brtiney’s estate has over $2.7 million in cash assets and $56 million in non-cash assets.

Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter’s estate for 13 years, a time in which the singer has said has been “abusive”.

Speaking to the court earlier this month, Britney has given emotional statements regarding pressing charges against her father for “conservatorship abuse” and called the arrangement “f***ing cruelty”.

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is,” the singer said. “I thought they were trying to kill me”, she said.

Jamie Spears, through his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen, said earlier this year that he believes all of the decisions he has made have been in his daughter’s best interest.

In Rosengart’s court filing, he said the arrangement had become “toxic” between Britney and her father and that Jamie was “guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance.”

“For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears, has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable,” Rosengart wrote.

“In addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties — Mr Spears is also guilty of misfeasance or malfeasance warranting the imposition of surcharges, damages, or other legal action against him.”

Rosengart also said that the conservatorship had become a “Kafkaesque nightmare” for the singer in which her father has paid himself $16,000 a month from her estate — $2,000 more than is given to Britney herself, and another $2,000 per month for his office expenses.

The filing also stated that Jamie’s cut from his daughter’s residency in Las Vegas was “estimated to be at least $2.1 million” after he received 1.5 per cent of the gross revenue from her performances and merchandise sales, according to CNN.

