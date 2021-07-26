WORK is now well underway to restore the Monastery of Bellpuig which dates back to 1230 and is situated in Arta.

The Consell de Mallorca has reaffirmed its commitment to the rehabilitation of Bellpuig and research on the monastery and the archaeological remains and has offered assistance to the Arta Council for the development of a plan of use once the heritage complex is completely rehabilitated.

Currently, work is being undertaken by the Heritage Brigade, with a reinforcement of staff from the SOIB Reactiva program so that consolidation and restoration work is progressing at a good pace.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Specifically, two workers from the Heritage Brigade and two from the SOIB Reactiva program are repairing the walls and will then move onto the roof as well as protecting the ruins of the houses in Bellpuig.

As always, in the restoration of these buildings, traditional materials and techniques of the existing building are used, such as wooden beams and extensions, tiles seen both at the top and bottom and lime mortar.

SOIB Reactiva 2020 is a public procurement program in municipalities and island councils for people who have not been able to return to the labour market due to the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, or long-term unemployment.

This project allows workers to maintain their professional skills and improve employability.

It is promoted by the SOIB and co-financed by the European Social Fund, within the framework of the Operational Programs for Youth and Regional Employment 2014-2020.

Thank you for reading ‘Work is now well underway to restore the Monastery of Bellpuig’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.