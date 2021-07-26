Valencian Teen stabbed in brutal beach attack in Ceuta

A Valencian Teen has been stabbed in a brutal beach attack by seven people in Ceuta.

Shockingly seven people stabbed and attacked a 17-year-old boy on Ceuta’s La Ribera beach. It has alleged the assailants were illegal immigrants. The boy had been on holiday from Valencia and was attacked when thugs attempted to steal the young man’s belongings.

The shocking attack took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 25. The teen had been with a friend at the time of the attack when a group of seven people tried to steal the bag he was carrying, as confirmed police sources.

As reported La Vanguardia, the young man had to undergo emergency surgery and is still in hospital where he will be questioned once he is fit enough to answer questions. When the teen refused to hand over his belongings the assailants beat him up and they hit him hard in the face. Not only did they beat him up but they also stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife.

He was rushed to the University Hospital in Ceuta. National Police have opened an investigation into the attack and hope to question him once he is fit enough. Reportedly the young man is in stable condition although his injuries are considered to be serious.

A demonstration has been called in front of the Government Delegation, and is set to take place on Thursday, July 29, at 19:00 hours. The Ceuta Students’ Association, are “horrified” at the attack and the lack of security in the city and have called for the demonstration.

The organisation has alluded to the fact that the attack involved a group of “illegal immigrants”, as reported La Vanguardia. They said that: “both the Government of the Autonomous City and the Government Delegation have abandoned the residents of Ceuta, allowing all kinds of thugs to roam the streets, insulting, assaulting and causing countless problems”.

