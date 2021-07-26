Tributes pour in after Home And Away legend Dieter Brummer dies aged 45.

Tragically Dieter Brummer has died at the young age of 45. He died on Saturday, July 24 and his death is not being treated as suspicious. Fans have been saddened by the shocking news of Dieter’s death. He was a firm favourite of Home and Away fans and played Shane Parrish, from 1992 until 1996 on the Australian show.

The actor also appeared in Neighbours, Medivac and Underbelly too. According to the police the death is not considered suspicious.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven,” said a police spokesperson.

“The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

Channel Seven have paid tribute to the actor and said: “Home and Away and Channel Seven are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing,”

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Dieter left the show after his character died from blood poisoning. He was also later involved in a feud with Melissa George, a fellow Home and Away star.

After his demise in Home and Away he appeared in Neighbours in 2011, for a seven-week stint as Troy Miller. He also returned later to the role of Troy but again only for a short time.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.