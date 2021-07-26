Torremolinos hotel worker arrested for breaking into the hotel safe

TORREMOLINOS hotel worker arrested by Local Police after being caught on security cameras breaking into the hotel safe



A hotel worker in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos, the popular Costa del Sol holiday resort, thought he could get away with breaking his way into the hotel’s safe, before disappearing from the coast, but he didn’t realise that his actions at that moment were being observed on the hotel’s surveillance security cameras.

The incident occurred at around dawn yesterday, Sunday, July 25, when the worker, armed with a variety of safebreaking tools, including two electric angle grinders, put his plan into action, and managed to force his way into the hotel’s safe, but, at the same time, the hotel’s security staff were watching him through the security cameras and alerted the Torremolinos Local Police force, reporting that they had the man on camera cutting his way into the safe, at which point, police patrols were immediately deployed to the hotel to apprehend the man.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Antonio Ruiz, the security councillor reported that the police officers arrived just after the man had fled the scene, but after watching footage from the cameras it was immediately established that the criminal was an employee of the hotel, so they went directly to his home, and tried calling his mobile, neither of which was successful.

Eventually, the officers discovered that their suspect was at the bus station in Malaga, where they located and detained him just as he was about to board a bus to Morocco, with a search revealing him to be in possession of €15,000 in cash, along with a variety of jewellery, at which point he was arrested and made available to the judicial authorities, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.