ON July 30 and 31, the Plaza Mayor Summer Festival in Malaga promises a magical weekend and its free of charge.

One of the biggest and best shopping centres on the Costa del Sol, Plaza Mayor just on the outskirts of Malaga City is putting together two exceptional shows featuring magic from international performers.

First on Friday July 30, visitors will get the chance to experience an up-and-coming young magician Rubén Silva who first experienced the excitement of magic when his parents took him to a magic show when he was just six years old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He started learning about the art of illusion by watching videos and now just 10 years later he is a very experienced magician who has appeared on TV and in theatres around the country.

Then on Saturday July 31, there’s the chance to see a Las Vegas style show presented by Magic Unlimited, three Dutch siblings who are based in Calahonda and have more than 20 years’ experience in their craft.

Oscar, Renzo and Mara have performed all over the world and until the pandemic struck, they also used to open their home theatre in Marbella to limited audiences from across the Costa del Sol.

Magic Unlimited is the ultimate ‘feel-good’ illusion show which is brimming over with dynamic and captivating performances which are guaranteed to keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Each performance takes place at 10pm on the specially constructed stage in Plaza Central and all hygiene requirements will be properly complied with so who would want to miss these free of charge events on a warm night under the stars.

There’s plenty to do at Plaza Mayor with shops and restaurants of all type.

Thank you for reading ‘The Plaza Mayor Summer Festival in Malaga promises a magical weekend’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.