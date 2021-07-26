Summer of music in Orihuela

ORIHUELA will be hosting a summer of opera and music.

The second edition of the Orihuela Costa Opera festival will take place with a series of opera shows and concerts.

The shows include screenings of famous operas performed at Madrid´s Teatro Real. On Wednesday August 11 The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini and a libretto in Italian by Cesare Sterbini will be performed, while on Wednesday August 25 there will be Tosca by Giacomo Puccini.

Meanwhile, several live concerts will also take place, including on August 1 when the Gines Perez de la Parra Choir will perform, followed by the Orcelitana Lyrical Union (ULO) on Sunday August 8, music and dance association ACAMDO on August 15, and the Trio Camerata on August 22.

On August 29 the DACAPO Musical Association will also perform.

Mar Ezcurra, Councillor for Culture at Orihuela Council, said: “Last summer this cycle of Opera in Orihuela Costa was a real success and for this reason we wanted to extend it in dates and concerts. We want opera in Orihuela Costa to become a must-see annual event and bring together hundreds of residents and visitors who enjoy our coastline during these summer months.”

She added: “According to the programming we have prepared, on Wednesdays there will be screenings of the operas of the Teatro Real and on Sundays we will be able to enjoy the best music with these live concerts. All this in a privileged place by the sea, right in the Playa Flamenca promenade.”

The performances will take place on the Explanada of Playa Flamenca. Performances will be at 8.30 pm and entry will be free until full capacity is reached.

