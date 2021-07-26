Spanish climber escapes K2 avalanche as tragedy hits Scottish climber

Spanish climber escapes K2 avalanche that has tragically killed Scottish climber Rick Allen.

Scottish climber Rick Allen aged 68, had been climbing alongside Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria. The climb was in aid of charity and Allen had been attempting to climb K2 in Pakistan by a new route.

Sadly, tragedy struck and an avalanche is understood to have hit the south-east face of the mountain and killed Rick. The UK foreign office have announced that they are aware that K2 has claimed the life of a British citizen and the charity Partners Relief and Development, have announced Rick’s death.

According to reports both Spain’s Tosas and Austria’s Keck were rescued without receiving any major injuries.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Rick Allen, a member of the board and also a great friend, has died whilst attempting a new route on K2”, said Partners Relief and Development.

“Rick died doing what he loved the most and lived his life with the courage of his convictions.

“Rick was committed to serving the worlds poorest and most vulnerable communities. All members of the board send our condolences to Rick’s family.”

The foreign office has commented and a spokesperson said: “The British High Commission in Islamabad is aware of reports that a British citizen has died climbing K2 and stands ready to assist.”

