Spain’s Jon Rahm – “A great reminder to everyone that we are still in a pandemic”

Spain’s Jon Rahm is sadly missing out on the Tokyo Olympics after having tested positive for the potentially deadly coronavirus. His absence from the Olympics is “a great reminder to everyone that we are still in a pandemic”.

While Rahm may be missing the Olympics he is still making sure that he supports everyone from the comfort of his own home. It is more than unfortunate that he is missing the Olympics and this will effect Spain’s chance of winning a medal.

According to 20 minutes, Rahm had already tested positive for Covid only a month ago and is fully vaccinated as he had had the single dose Janssen jab. He has now tested positive again for the virus.

Rahm is the world’s number one golfer and sadly this will leave Spain running behind in the chase for medals. Jorge Campillo will take his place but many will be sad to see Rahm missing from the competition.

Rahm took to social media to remind everyone that the fight against the virus is not over.

“I have been lucky enough to represent my country and win championships all over the world. Playing in Tokyo would have given me the chance to win a medal for my country. I would have loved to be one of the first Spanish medallists, but fate has other plans for me”, said Rahm.

“This is a great reminder to all of us that we are still in a pandemic, things are not over and we still have to fight together to overcome this as best we can. I wish the best of luck to all the great athletes representing Spain at the Tokyo Games, I will be watching and cheering them on from home.

“God bless them.”

