Sonafilm music festival

THE Marina Alta Film Music Festival will be taking place on August 21 with an orchestral concert.

The Universal Symphony Orchestra will perform songs from some of cinema´s most famous films.

The organisers said: “Enjoy the best film music with the third edition of Sonafilm 2021. We are sure you will love it.”

Kicking off at 11 pm, the festival will take place at the Ondara bullring with tickets priced €20 for standing room and €25 for seats from www.agendaondara.es.

Tickets can also be bought in the Ondara Casa de Cultura.

