THE Torrevieja Auditorium is set to host, from August 12 to 15, the II International Festival of Classical Music and Opera ´Sol Music Festival Torrevieja.´

Virtuosos from Germany, France, Austria, Spain, and Russia will perform music by Mozart, Verdi, Tchaikovsky, Spanish composers, and many other world-renowned authors.

The festival will last four days and concerts will include a grand opening concert on August 12 at 8 pm, a concert of the masterpieces of classical music on August 14 at 8 pm, and a grand closing concert on August 15 at 8 pm.

Tickets for the Sol Music Festival Torrevieja are priced €25 and can be bought at the auditorium ticket office on Partida de la Loma s / n, Torrevieja, 03183 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm, as well as the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre on C / Del mar, 28 Torrevieja on Wednesdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

For more information, visit www.auditoriotorrevieja.com.

