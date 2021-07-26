Ryanair predicts strong rebound of pent-up travel demand into August and September

Ryanair predicts a strong rebound of pent-up travel demand for European destinations into August and September.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair is predicting there will be an uptake of travel bookings through August and September. This comes as the UK is said to be considering removing France from it’s amber-plus list of countries that require quarantine for arrivals.

It is believed that the country will be taken off the ‘amber-plus’ list as government officials lowered their fears over the Beta variant threat.

“We are seeing a strong rebound of pent-up travel demand into August and September and we expect this to continue into the second half, with pre-Covid-19 growth planned to resume strongly in summer 2022,” said Ryanair CEO, Micheal O’Leary.

Spain’s tourist industry is also anxiously waiting for a decision as the expected influx of British holidaymakers this summer- their biggest market- has not yet happened. It is hoped that the recent imposing of restrictions across Spain will help sway Boris Johnson to remove any further hurdles to the recovery of the tourist sector.

“With the booking curve remaining very close-in and fares well below pre-Covid-19 levels, visibility for the remainder of the full year is close to zero. This is dependent on the continued rollout of vaccines this summer, and no adverse Covid variant developments,” said O’Leary, and added:

“As we look beyond the Covid-19 recovery, and the successful completion of vaccination rollouts, the Ryanair Group expects to have a materially lower cost base, a very strong balance sheet and industry-leading traffic recovery.”

