Residents say ‘Enough’

ORIHUELA COSTA residents will say “Enough!” on July 29.

In a protest organised by Orihuela Costa en Accion (AVOCA), members of residents’ communities from Villamartin, La Florida, Las Filipinas, La Ciñuelica as well as those from local groups and associations will meet at 11am in front of the Orihuela Costa town hall.

Here they intend to hold a cacerolada, banging saucepans to draw attention to the “serious deficiencies” in basic services and the poor maintenance of precarious infrastructures, explained AVOCA spokesman Tomas Moreno.

A manifesto summarising the objectives of the protest was also read out in Spanish and English.

In compliance with legal requirements, the central government’s sub-delegation to Alicante has been given prior warning of the protest, AVOCA revealed.