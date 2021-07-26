AS has now become something of a tradition, Queen Sofia is in Mallorca with sister Irene for summer holiday arriving before the other members of the Royal Family.

She flew into Palma from Zurich where she had been visiting the Infanta Cristina and her granddaughter Irene and was accompanied by Princess Irene of Greece, her younger sister, who lives in an apartment at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

It is quite common for Queen Sofia to arrive before her son King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia and their daughters in order to have a few quiet days in the Marivent Palace whose gardens are closed to the public from mid-July to mid-September.

The King and Queen along with Princesses Leonor and Sofía are expected towards the end of this month, presumably soon after King Felipe travels to Lima in Peru to attend the inauguration of the President Elect, Pedro Castillo on July 27.

The King is due to be part of the crew of the yacht Aifos which is taking part in the Copa del Rey off the coast of Mallorca from July 31 to August 7.

Normally the Royal Family remain in Palma for around 10 days and this year will be special for Queen Sofia as it may be the last occasion that she spends time with both granddaughters as Leonor is due to travel to Wales to attend boarding school, UWC Atlantic College towards the end of August.

During the visit of the King, he will undertake a number of official duties on the island, and crowds will be expected to turn out to see the Royal Family attend mass at Palma Cathedral.

Once the King and Queen return to Madrid, it is not expected that King Juan Carlos will fly in from Abu Dhabi and whilst the Infanta Cristina will probably keep away from Mallorca, Queen Sofia’s other daughter Elena may well decide to visit at some time.

