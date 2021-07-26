Promises will be kept

SOME weeks ago, the Euro Weekly News described the problems caused by raw sewage spills in Torrevieja’s Calle Pablo Neruda.

These have occurred four times in the last two years following episodes of torrential rain, reader Helen Parry told us.

Helen was exasperated by town hall promises that steps would be taken to solve the problem, followed by apparent inaction.

The Euro Weekly News contacted the town hall and was able to talk to Service councillor, Sandra Sanchez, who explained that €2.447 million would be spent on a huge infrastructure project that would definitively solve the problem affecting the Torreta Florida area.

“Unfortunately,” the councillor explained, “local, provincial and regional administrations are all involved, requiring an endless number of reports, permits and certificates before the project can go ahead.”

Sra Sanchez phoned the Euro Weekly News earlier this week, announcing that a meeting arranged for Friday, July 30, would explain the project in detail to the understandably unhappy residents who are affected by this recurring nightmare.

“The town hall wants to reassure them that we are aware of this very serious situation and the promised solution is going to happen and will arrive as soon as possible,” she said.