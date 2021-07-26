Promises will be kept

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Promises will be kept
SANDRA SANCHEZ: Torrevieja’s Services councillor will explain solution to the Torreta Florida problem Photo credit: torrevieja.es

SOME weeks ago, the Euro Weekly News described the problems caused by raw sewage spills in Torrevieja’s Calle Pablo Neruda.

These have occurred four times in the last two years following episodes of torrential rain, reader Helen Parry told us.

Helen was exasperated by town hall promises that steps would be taken to solve the problem, followed by apparent inaction.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News contacted the town hall and was able to talk to Service councillor, Sandra Sanchez, who explained that €2.447 million would be spent on a huge infrastructure project that would definitively solve the problem affecting the Torreta Florida area.

“Unfortunately,” the councillor explained, “local, provincial and regional administrations are all involved, requiring an endless number of reports, permits and certificates before the project can go ahead.”

Sra Sanchez phoned the Euro Weekly News earlier this week, announcing that a meeting arranged for Friday, July 30, would explain the project in detail to the understandably unhappy residents who are affected by this recurring nightmare.


“The town hall wants to reassure them that we are aware of this very serious situation and  the promised solution is going to happen and will arrive as soon as possible,” she said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here