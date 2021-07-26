Portuguese lorry driver under investigation for reckless driving in Badajoz

By
Chris King
-
0
Portuguese lorry driver under investigation for reckless driving in Badajoz
Portuguese lorry driver under investigation for reckless driving in Badajoz. image: guardia civil

PORTUGUESE lorry driver detained and under investigation for reckless driving, and allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, in Badajoz province

Guardia Civil Traffic police officers in Badajoz province have a lorry driver of Portuguese nationality under investigation, after he was observed on Sunday afternoon (July 25) driving recklessly along the A-66 motorway, who once stopped and questioned by the officers, refused to carry out alcohol or drug testing, and has subsequently been charged with a crime of dangerous driving.

This incident occurred during the Guardia Civil’s second safety campaign on the roads of Spain this Summer, and the officers were on duty when the Operational Central of the Traffic Group in Badajoz received several calls from other road users reporting an articulated heavy goods vehicle driving erratically on the A-66, swerving between lanes, and even entering the hard shoulder.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

It was not long before the vehicle was identified, located, and intercepted as it was travelling through the municipality of Fuente de Cantos, with the officers reportedly identifying obvious symptoms in his behaviour, of being under the influence of alcohol or toxic drugs, for which he was required to submit to the legally established tests, refusing to carry them out.

In view of the obvious external symptoms that the truck driver presented, and which affected the psychophysical faculties necessary for safe driving, the officers detained him and placed him under investigation for the alleged crime of dangerous driving, of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or toxic drugs, and the refusal to submit to a blood-alcohol test, or for the presence of drugs.
The driver’s case has been placed before the Zafra Investigating Court, which will deliver his sentence that could vary from a prison sentence, to a fine, or community service, as reported by h50.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here