Police seize 48 terabytes of porn material from Bollywood star Shilipa Shetty’s home

POLICE investigators searching the home of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty have reportedly seized 48 terabytes of alleged porn material

Police investigators in Mumbai, India, have today revealed that last Friday, July 23, they reportedly uncovered and seized 48 terabytes of images and videos described as “mostly adult” material, from the home of businessman Raj Kundra, and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

Mr Kundra is currently in custody in Mumbai after being arrested last week over his alleged involvement in a porn production ring, after he was allegedly reported to the police by a woman who claimed she had been lured to his home on the pretence of being offered a job acting in films, only to find out he wanted her to take part in an X-rated film, with an investigation being launched as a result, on February 3, according to the Press Trust of India.

As reported by the Times of India, with the investigation still ongoing, Mr Kundra has had his custody extended until July 27, while Ms Shetty has vigourously denied any involvement in the alleged ring, although it is thought that detectives want to bring her in for a second time for questioning, and also want to clone her mobile phone.

Ms Shetty is a big star in India, and police sources have said that she claims Mr Kundra is innocent of this crime, laying the blame squarely at the feet of his co-accused, Pradeep Bakshi, the creator of the ‘Hotshot’ application, which it is alleged, streamed pornographic content, according a report by the Mail, but the cops are reportedly investigating Ms Shetty as she was a director of Mr Kundra’s firm, Viaan, a position she has since resigned from.

The company was allegedly set up in Britain to get around India’s strict cyber laws, and Kundra has allegedly left the company and denies any involvement in wrongdoing, but Mumbai’s police commissioner said last week in a statement, “We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this”.

