Plastics lorry blaze

THE cabin of a Torrevieja rubbish collection lorry caught fire while delivering plastics to the Catral industrial estate.

The driver attempted unsuccessfully to restart the engine, which caught fire and spread to the lower part of cabin.

With barely time to escape and the lorry’s fire extinguishers still inside the cabin, the driver and his assistant used a nearby bar-owner’s as they fought to control the blaze.

The rapid arrival of the fire brigade prevented the flames from reaching the lorryload of plastics but the vehicle is now a write-off.

Registered in 2004, it was one of the Torrevieja fleet’s oldest lorries with 800,000 kilometres on the clock although others still in use date from 2001 and even 1998.