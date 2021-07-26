Permanent home for 28 flamingos

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Permanent home for 28 flamingos
TORREVIEJA EMBLEMS: Familiar feature for CV-905 roundabout Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

THE flamingos that leave Torrevieja’s salt lagoons each spring might have flown, but others are installed permanently.

Twenty-eight fibreglass and polystyrene flamingos, each two metres tall, now adorn the CV-905 roundabout that gives access to the N-332 road.

The €18,500 project includes a 30-metre fence that borders the base of the roundabout, the town hall’s Urban Image department revealed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

This is one of the two Torrevieja roundabouts that are due to be remodelled this year although embellishing the Avenida Desiderio and Mar Azul-La Veleta intersection will not start until early September.

Work on the roundabout and fountain there has been put on hold to avoid affecting heavy traffic there at the height of the tourist season.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here