Permanent home for 28 flamingos

THE flamingos that leave Torrevieja’s salt lagoons each spring might have flown, but others are installed permanently.

Twenty-eight fibreglass and polystyrene flamingos, each two metres tall, now adorn the CV-905 roundabout that gives access to the N-332 road.

The €18,500 project includes a 30-metre fence that borders the base of the roundabout, the town hall’s Urban Image department revealed.

This is one of the two Torrevieja roundabouts that are due to be remodelled this year although embellishing the Avenida Desiderio and Mar Azul-La Veleta intersection will not start until early September.

Work on the roundabout and fountain there has been put on hold to avoid affecting heavy traffic there at the height of the tourist season.