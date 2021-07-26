Pedestrian in wheelchair is hit-and-run victim in Granada

PEDESTRIAN in a wheelchair is the victim of a hit-and-run incident in the Granada municipality of Atarfe



Guardia Civil officers in Granada province have apprehended a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident in the municipality of Atarfe on Thursday, July 8, who fled the scene of the accident after colliding with a pedestrian in a wheelchair who was crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing at the time.

According to a statement for the Guardia Civil, the incident occurred at around 5.55pm in the afternoon, at Km 4,989 of the GR-3417 in Atarfe, with the driver hitting into the wheelchair-bound pedestrian, before speeding away from the crash without stopping to check on his victim, leaving the man having to be evacuated to a nearby hospital facility in Granada capital for treatment.

An investigation was launched into the incident, with officers taking statements from eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident, and viewing footage from security cameras located at the pedestrian crossing, and in the vicinity, which enabled them to identify the vehicle, and subsequently trace its location, along with the driver.

Upon locating the vehicle, it was shown to have damage compatible to the hit-and-run accident, which thus incriminated the driver, who was promptly detained, and is currently under investigation by the Guardia Civil for an alleged crime of injury and damage, as well as leaving the scene of an accident, and could well find himself in serious trouble if found guilty, as reported by elmira.es.

